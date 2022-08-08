Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ played at AS Roma’s 70k seater Stadio Olimpico kind courtesy Felix Afena Gyan

Kind courtesy Felix Afena Gyan, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has had his On God hit single played at AS Roma’s over 70,000 seater Stadio Olimpico – the largest sports facility in Rome, Italy.

The award-winning dancehall musician said this as he reacted to a video of the young striker showing up for AS Roma’s team presentation with Shatta Wale’s ON GOD track.

Shatta Wale reacted to the video on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and making the post, he wrote;

“Top Striker , @ohenegyanfelix9, I see you! Keep the hard work , whilst you jam to my songs , I love you ok

#OnGod ”

Top Striker , @ohenegyanfelix9 , I see you!

Keep the hard work , whilst you jam to my songs , I love you ok 💕 🍾#OnGod 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rKCLWRfss1 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 8, 2022

In an earlier post, Shatta Wale revealed that very soon Ghanaians will realize one thing about his songs.

According to him, his songs are very motivational and by the time Ghanaians will appreciate him in the next generation.

The post that he made reads;

“They will soon know my songs are motivational songs into the next generation #KingOfKings”

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan, made a captivating entrance into Stadio Olimpico during the official introductory ceremony of AS Roma players for the 2022-23 season to fans.

Each player was required to choose a song that will be played during the presentation which took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Afena-Gyan walked out of the dugout to the tune of Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ track while appreciating fans.

His movement towards the centre of the pitch to join his teammates who had earlier been introduced was interspersed with the forward attempting dance moves and trying to murmur the lyrics of ‘On God’.

The introduction ceremony was done as a precursor to a charity match which was played in front of over 60,000 fans between AS Roma and Ukraine club, Shakhtar Donetsk – a match they eventually lost by five goals to nil.

Afena–Gyan played a part of the game when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

