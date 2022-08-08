Petra Odubayo Out With Maiden Single “HE IS GOD”

Burgeoning Gospel music minstrel, Petra Odubayo has released her maiden single titled “He Is God” and its set to bless lives.

He Is God, is a powerful contemporary worship song that expresses and manifests the power of God in our daily lives, and we acknowledge this wonderful power at work all the time.

Petra is a budding gospel artist, and also a minister of God who started using her God-given gift in the church in 2015 at Spiritlife Revival Ministries in Accra Ghana, where she happens to be one of the worship leaders in the church.

She has a unique and powerful voice and wants to touch lives worldwide with her God-given talent. He Is God is available on all music digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.