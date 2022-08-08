FirstLady does song for TikTok!

fbpx
Photo Credit: FirstLady

Relatively known Amma Ataa Adomaa is a US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress who goes by the moniker FirstLady.

She doesn’t box her creativity in her song making career because she believes true Christianity has nothing to do with physical appearance but how genuine and truthfully you are inwardly.

To her, she will switch anytime she sees the need and wouldn’t be pretentious like other Christians who take solace in secular music in their private locations but finds it disgusting when in the public space.

Today, FirstLady has released a song that seeks to promote and praise social media platform, TikTok.

She made an English version of the song, for the World, and a Twi version of the song the local Ghanaian Twi speaker.

She also has a new Gospel song dubbed “Wetin God No Go Fit”.

TikTok and “Wetin God No Go Fit” was produced here in Ghana by one of Ghana’s young yet experienced producers, roro. It is currently available for downloads on all the digital portals below.

