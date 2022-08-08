Essi poised to deliver some musical ‘G.O.O.Dness’ with Kelvyn Boy, Prince Bright, others on debut 14-track album

We’ve all watched Maame Esi Awotwe aka Essi, blossom through her days at Talented Kidz into a burgeoning artiste fit for the spotlight on any given day and stage as she’s set to unleash her debut 14-track album; G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1.

The Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats singer cemented her musical prowess by winning the 2011 TV3 Talented Kids show and is set to break the norm in the music industry.

Essi’s G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1 album has most of the songs projecting Ghana’s indigenous Highlife genre and championing Afrobeats.

The maiden album was recorded live with her new band called Pacs Band thus, keeping the melodies and rhythmic tones fresh to the listener regardless of the moment.

Meanwhile, the album features The Pacs Band (for the live recordings), Kelvyn Boy, Frenzy Offixial, Trap Boi Flame and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.

Essi is poised to take the music industry by storm although she has carved a niche projecting her to the apex over the years in the music sphere.

In an interview, the singer said she embraced music right from her childhood.

After talented kids, my life revolved around education, recording at home, and doing covers of other songs. In addition to the covers, I released my song, “Dreams” in 2015, which was written by the late Castro.

“Now I am set to release my first studio album and I know it’s going to be fire. I have taken lots of time to put my heart, mind, body and soul into this.

The playlist is carefully curated by my master team and I know Ghanaians and music lovers as a whole would love it. I came to conquer,” Essi said proudly.

Taking to her Instagram to tease her fans ahead of the release date, she wrote, “alright guys, the wait is over. My 14 Track Album is ready. This is my gift to you; G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1. Stay right here for the release date. Thank you for your patience.”

Aside from Music, Essi is also into makeup artistry, skincare and hair styling. Another one of her many talents.

