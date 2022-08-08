Ayesem should have called me backdoor, you won’t see Singlet & Bisa KDei doing this despite the songs they’ve written for me – Sista Afia

Following allegations levelled against Francisca Gawugah, aka Sista Afia, by Ayesem, the songstress has come out to tell her side of the story & eulogized Bisa Kdei for his good songwriting skills.

This comes after Ayesem expressed his disappointments in Sista Afia for refusing to accord him the necessary credits for the help he rendered her by writing some of her songs for her.

In an interview on Connect FM, Ayesem recounted an interview Sista Afia had on UTV where she failed to acknowledge him when she was asked about who writes her songs for her.

Ayesem intimated that a mention from Sista Afia would has been valued especially given the fact that most of his services were done free of charge.

In reaction to that, Sista Afia also expressed her disappointments in the singer’s decision to tag her as an ungrateful person for not crediting him for his services.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz segment with Andy Dosty, Sista Afia stated that the matter could have been discussed peacefully behind closed doors.

She said that Ayesem should have reached out to her and express his sentiments before coming out to bash her for not being grateful.

“I think Ayesem should have called me backdoor before coming to put it out that I do not credit him for writing my songs“, she said.

According to the “Asuoden” hitmaker, Highlife musician, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah,aka Bisa Kdei has been one of the few people who has contributed to her dominance in the music scene on the account that he has written a lot of songs for her in previous times.

She said that the “Mansa” hitmaker has written a lot of songs for her, yet he does not go around publicizing it to people or other industry players just so he can be hailed or praised for his skillful pen game.

She also added that Singlet, one of the best singers in Ghana has also done the same for her in previous times and has kept mute about it.

She averred that the two musicians are very matured with their craft and see no reason to tell people about the help they rendered to her.

“Do you know the number of songs Bisa Kdei wrote for me? But you won’t see him going around talking about writing songs for me. Same as Singlet. That is because he is mature“, she said.

