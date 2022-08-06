Roy X Taylor tagged as new face of Ghana Top Highlife Jams

With over 10,000 organic streams garnered on Boomplay and an increasing audience of over 14000 on YouTube Roy X Taylor has claimed his position as the face of the “Top Highlife Jams” playlist on Boomplay.

The pioneering man, leading the revolution against the categorization of authentic Ghanaian highlife as a subgenre of afrobeats will see this as the first hurdle crossed in what has become a global challenge.

Although Boomplay as an entity doesn’t have chart categorization for Highlife, its leading playlist that appreciates the growth and strides of songs in Highlife is the “Top Highlife Jama”.Interestingly and what many have termed as deservedly, the banger hit maker has been made the face of this playlist ahead of equally great songs from colleague musicians.

The soothing mid-tempo single overpowered Epixode’s Atia to become the face of the playlist that has an audience of 1.2M plays. Many have lauded Roy X Taylor for being a miniature of the great efforts of his father the legendary Ebo Taylor.

Check the well-curated playlist below;

https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/playlist/12841918?