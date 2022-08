Gyedu-Blay Ambulley gets Nana Addo & Nana Konadu busy on the dancefloor with live band performance!

Legendary Gyedu Blay Ambulley, following his viral tours abroad, is back again in the news for treating President Akuffo Addo & former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to some good live band music while they lit up the dancefloor.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo does it nice and easy on the dance floor, and on a typical day, he is surely expected to win hearts with his signature dance move.

On the occasion of this year’s Founders’ Day Luncheon held in honour of senior citizens, the first gentleman of the state boogied down with Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ghana’s former First Lady.

The duo made a bold statement during the musical performance of Ghanaian high-life singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

In a video published by Swag of Africa on Instagram, the two politicians were captured dancing heartily amidst cheers from guests present at the luncheon held in Accra on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Founders’ Day is marked in memory of the successive generations of Ghanaians who contributed to the liberation of the country from colonial rule.

