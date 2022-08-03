fbpx
Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their ‘Jigger’ tune

They got the last laugh with an unexpected & unplanned Sarkodie verse

Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their 'Jigger' tune
Photo Credit: /Google Images

It’s a dream come true for Kumasi-based rap duo who took to their official social media page on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to confirm working with Sarkodie.

You would recall that, few days ago, Sarkodie in an Instagram live after recording was seen jamming to his verse on G-Migos’ upcoming tune.

In an update of events, the duo have announced the completion of the project.

Taking to their Twitter page, G-Migos revealed that, their song with Sarkodie is ready and would be released soon. “G-Migos X @sarkodie 99% Anticipate”

