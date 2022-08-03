Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their ‘Jigger’ tune

It’s a dream come true for Kumasi-based rap duo who took to their official social media page on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to confirm working with Sarkodie.

You would recall that, few days ago, Sarkodie in an Instagram live after recording was seen jamming to his verse on G-Migos’ upcoming tune.

Bro Sarkodie just spiced and murdered Gh Migos dema Jigger tune 🥶

The remix go bang pic.twitter.com/kMjtoKqRqT — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) July 24, 2022

In an update of events, the duo have announced the completion of the project.

Taking to their Twitter page, G-Migos revealed that, their song with Sarkodie is ready and would be released soon. “G-Migos X @sarkodie 99% Anticipate”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.