Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their ‘Jigger’ tune
They got the last laugh with an unexpected & unplanned Sarkodie verse
It’s a dream come true for Kumasi-based rap duo who took to their official social media page on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to confirm working with Sarkodie.
You would recall that, few days ago, Sarkodie in an Instagram live after recording was seen jamming to his verse on G-Migos’ upcoming tune.
In an update of events, the duo have announced the completion of the project.
Taking to their Twitter page, G-Migos revealed that, their song with Sarkodie is ready and would be released soon. “G-Migos X @sarkodie 99% Anticipate”
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.