Jay Bahd might soon takeover the airwaves with his upcoming Afrobeat joint with Kelvyn Boy!

Asakaa’s very own, Jay Bahd and Afrobeats badman, Kelvyn Boy have been spotted in the studios cooking up an interesting joint for music lovers.

You would recall that Jay Bahd, originally known as Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah and Kelvyn Boy, officially called Kelvyn Brown were spotted in the studios working on a project.

In an update of events, Jay Bahd has today, Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022 has taken to his official social media page to share a short video of himself and the Afrobeats badman, Kelvyn Boy in the studio jamming to the yet to be released project and its sounds awesome.

