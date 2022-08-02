Vic Mensa reveals the highlight of Accra’s Night life for him was when he stepped out for Banku & Tilapia!

Victor Kwesi Mensah aka Vic Mensa has recounted the fascinating experience he had ever since he traveled to Ghana for fun and for business purposes.

Vic Mensa whose arrival was announced a few months ago was spotted hanging around with a lot of Ghanaian celebs and visited some of the most popular tourist sites in the country just to interact with the Ghanaian culture.

The Roc Nations signed rapper who was born to a Ghanaian father and an American mother embarked on numerous collaborations with some top Ghanaian musicians like Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Darko Vibes among others.

Speaking with Kojo Manuel in an interview, Vic Mensa revealed one of the most thrilling moments he had in Ghana aside from enjoying the culture and interacting with his people.

He said that night lives in Accra was a very spirited moment for him but the best was him getting his favorite Ghanaian dish, Banku with tilapia.

As a reminder, Vic Mensa and his colleague, Chance The Rapper are about to headline a major concert in Ghana. They recently announced this on social media as fans are in anticipation for the once in a lifetime experience.

