Seth Diamond takes on Kwesi Arthur for attempting to copy his music video idea

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Fast-rising Gospel crooner, Seth Diamond has called out renowned artiste, Kwesi Arthur for copying his idea for a music video.

The popular gospel performer claims that Kwesi Arthur’s recent Instagram posts regarding a music video he’s about to release and his music video for “Take Over” are identical.

Musicians in Ghana have recently been hurling accusations of copying the ideas for music videos, with the most recent dispute between Piesie Esther and Kuami Eugene.

Speaking about his claim that Kwesi Arthur used a similar idea in his upcoming music video, Seth Diamond said it is troubling for established acts to be stealing ideas from up-and-coming artists.

He notified Amansan Krakye during the interview;

“It’s quite disturbing for a well-established artiste to be stealing the hardworking efforts of an artist who is doing his best to get the attention of Ghanaians and the international community,”

“Going through Kwesi Arthur’s Instagram pictures indicates that the music video he’s about to release has an exact concept like the one we used for my Take Over music video which is very unfortunate,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

At the 5th Ghana National Gospel Music Awards, Seth Diamond’s “Take Over” music video has been nominated in the category “Gospel Music Video of the Year” (NGMA).

