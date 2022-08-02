fbpx
My target is the Grammys – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of AzumahDanceChallenge!
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Off Da Ground artist, Feli Nuna has set a new goal for her music career that would propel her name whiles making her happy.

She revealed her desire to win a major world award in an exclusive interview with Henry D’Godson on Taadi FM.

She stated unequivocally that attending the Grammys and winning a major award is a dream of hers.

Fortunately for her, music makes her happy, and she has used music to travel around the world. Feli Nuna is currently promoting her hit song ‘Towel’ in Takoradi, Ghana’s oil city.

Feli Nuna’s ‘Towel’Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about taking care of oneself by promoting good health that would prevent diseases and relieve stress

