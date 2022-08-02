My target is the Grammys – Feli Nuna

Off Da Ground artist, Feli Nuna has set a new goal for her music career that would propel her name whiles making her happy.

She revealed her desire to win a major world award in an exclusive interview with Henry D’Godson on Taadi FM.

She stated unequivocally that attending the Grammys and winning a major award is a dream of hers.

Fortunately for her, music makes her happy, and she has used music to travel around the world. Feli Nuna is currently promoting her hit song ‘Towel’ in Takoradi, Ghana’s oil city.

Feli Nuna’s ‘Towel’Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about taking care of oneself by promoting good health that would prevent diseases and relieve stress

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.