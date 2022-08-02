Christ Remix with Kuami Eugene is still loading – Roy X Taylor assures

Roy X Taylor in an interview with Diijay Omega has clarified issues concerning his relationship with VGMA award winner Kuami Eugene.

After lighting and rekindling the torch of authentic Ghanaian high life embedded in his genes by his father the legendary Ebo Taylor with his latest high tempo single Banger.

Roy, who has continuously held high the flag of authentic Ghanaian highlife at a time when many Ghanaian musicians are hopping on to the train of afrobeats and neglecting their birthright points out that, contrary to reports and publications, his fast-rising single banger is in no way directed at the Lynx Entertainment musician Kuami Eugene.

The Afro Highlifer said the song is for “everyone and those who are emotionally traumatized because of disappointment or some unfulfilled promises by their families, Partners, and friends”.

To Roy, the title of the New King Of Highlife should not be self-claimed but should be merited through works and records.

He has a better vision of preserving the genre as he’s not here to decorate himself with accolades only to see the death of the genre once it gets generalized and imprisoned under the umbrella of afrobeats.

“My song with Kuami Eugene is still a work in progress. We definitely gonna drop that one as well but we need to structure things knowing how influential Kuami is.

We can’t just drop it but at the right time it will be out”.Roy stated as he established and reignited the hopes of fans who may have grown disappointed due to the delay in the release of his Christ remix.

Although agreeing with Pundit, Director Pinto who thought the remix should have been out before the release of Banger, Taylor indicated that his fans are a focal point in his music career and as such, he needs not to starve them of the music.

Roy believes in the next 4-5 months “Banger” if all goes according to plan the song should do exceptionally well like that of Christ because he believes the song has all elements to fly and the team is doing all the necessary promotional activations so urge all fans to visit his streaming platforms to keep streaming.

