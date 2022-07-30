Camidoh re-enters Apple Music Top 5 charts in East Africa with ‘Sugarcane Remix’ after dropping new ‘Kaba’ single

Before we talk about his latest ‘Kaba’ single, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, professionally called Camidoh is having a good run with his ‘Sugarcane Remix’.

The award winning singer, songwriter and entertainer, Camidoh with vocal assistance from his Ghanaian brother, King Promise alongside Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo served the music community with the remix to his hit single; “Sugarcane” with assistance.

‘Sugarcane Remix’ which was released on on Friday, April 8, 2022 has been well accepted among his fans as well as music enthusiasts across the globe. The beautifully crafted single has surpassed 18 million streams on Audiomack.

Afrer peaking at number on Apple Music Top 100 Uganda on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and subsequently kicked off the music chart, Camidoh ‘Sugarcane Remix’ is back on the chart peaking at number 4.

He is cutrrently out with a n ew single dubbed Kaba and hopefully fans will soon catch up to its vibe just a sthey did for Sugarcane!

