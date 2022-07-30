fbpx
Top Stories

Camidoh re-enters Apple Music Top 5 charts in East Africa with ‘Sugarcane Remix’ after dropping new ‘Kaba’ single

Let's know what you think of his newest single. Stream here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Camidoh re-enters Apple Music Top 5 charts in East Africa with 'Sugarcane Remix' after dropping new 'Kaba' single
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Before we talk about his latest ‘Kaba’ single, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, professionally called Camidoh is having a good run with his ‘Sugarcane Remix’.

The award winning singer, songwriter and entertainer, Camidoh with vocal assistance from his Ghanaian brother, King Promise alongside Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo served the music community with the remix to his hit single; “Sugarcane” with assistance.

‘Sugarcane Remix’ which was released on on Friday, April 8, 2022 has been well accepted among his fans as well as music enthusiasts across the globe. The beautifully crafted single has surpassed 18 million streams on Audiomack.

Afrer peaking at number on Apple Music Top 100 Uganda on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and subsequently kicked off the music chart, Camidoh ‘Sugarcane Remix’ is back on the chart peaking at number 4.

He is cutrrently out with a n ew single dubbed Kaba and hopefully fans will soon catch up to its vibe just a sthey did for Sugarcane!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Amaarae clocks an original soundtrack performance on upcoming Marvel movie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Amaarae clocks an original soundtrack performance on upcoming Marvel movie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

4 days ago
King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

4 days ago
Where is my honor in all I've done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups - Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn't help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

Where is my honor in all I’ve done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups – Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn’t help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

4 days ago
I have intel that Kuami Eugene wants to leave Lynx, he should have a solid team before he exits - A Plus

I have intel that Kuami Eugene wants to leave Lynx, he should have a solid team before he exits – A Plus

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker