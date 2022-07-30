fbpx
Top Stories

Beef Alert! Ras Kuuku fires heavy shots at Lilwin following release of latest 3 3 & 1 album

What really dey happen? Lilwin must reply asap. Stream his latest album here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 30 mins ago
Beef Alert! Ras Kuuku fires heavy shots at Lilwin following release of latest 3 3 & 1 album
Photo Credit: /Google Images

We don’t know what awakened the sleeping lion, Ras Kuuku from his Puom den for him to attack comic actor/artiste, Kwadwo Nkansah aka LilWin, in such manner following the release of his new album; 3 3 & 1.

It seems Ras Kuuku slept on the wrong side of the bed as he launches an attack on the Kumawood actor and artist Kwadwo Nkansah also known as Lilwin.

Ras Kuuku has accused Lilwin of being behind the collapse of the Ghana movie industry.

The reggae musician lambasted Lilwin and asked him to go fix the dying movie industry because he has no space in the music industry. Ras Kuuku further mocked the songs Lilwin produced describing them as ‘foolish’.

He wrote on his page, “Kwadwo Nkansah is the main reason why the Ghana movie industry collapsed, Humble Yourself me nua.

You see how you’ve collapsed Kumawood. Shame on you. We got no space for concert party people like you in the Music Industry. Go and fix your failed and collapsed Kumawood. S3 ‘me ladder’ Aaah, a foolish song like that 3 3 & 1”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 30 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Afro Nation comes back to Ghana in December!

Afro Nation comes back to Ghana in December!

3 days ago
Amaarae clocks an original soundtrack performance on upcoming Marvel movie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Amaarae clocks an original soundtrack performance on upcoming Marvel movie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

4 days ago
King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

4 days ago
Where is my honor in all I've done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups - Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn't help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

Where is my honor in all I’ve done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups – Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn’t help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker