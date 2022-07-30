Beef Alert! Ras Kuuku fires heavy shots at Lilwin following release of latest 3 3 & 1 album

We don’t know what awakened the sleeping lion, Ras Kuuku from his Puom den for him to attack comic actor/artiste, Kwadwo Nkansah aka LilWin, in such manner following the release of his new album; 3 3 & 1.

It seems Ras Kuuku slept on the wrong side of the bed as he launches an attack on the Kumawood actor and artist Kwadwo Nkansah also known as Lilwin.

Ras Kuuku has accused Lilwin of being behind the collapse of the Ghana movie industry.

The reggae musician lambasted Lilwin and asked him to go fix the dying movie industry because he has no space in the music industry. Ras Kuuku further mocked the songs Lilwin produced describing them as ‘foolish’.

He wrote on his page, “Kwadwo Nkansah is the main reason why the Ghana movie industry collapsed, Humble Yourself me nua.

You see how you’ve collapsed Kumawood. Shame on you. We got no space for concert party people like you in the Music Industry. Go and fix your failed and collapsed Kumawood. S3 ‘me ladder’ Aaah, a foolish song like that 3 3 & 1”.

