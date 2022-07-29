Kweku Flick sets Twitter on fire with heated debate among tweeps following release of debut EP; King Of Melodies

Bursting unto the scene with ‘Money’ hit single ,Andy Osei Sarfo, aka Kweku Flick, has served fans with his debut “King of Melodies” EP & Twitter has known no peace ever since.

The much-awaited seven-track EP was preceded by a listening session held at the Kumasi City Mall on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The seven-song project is led by the title track, “King of Melodies,” a drill song that unravels Kweku Flick’s music journey in the industry so far and was produced by Khendibeatz.

The EP’s second track, “Bosam Dollar,” addresses issues of money rituals, something attributed to successful young men, while the third track is a typical drill street anthem titled “High.”

The fourth track, “Body”, is a typical Highlife song fused with Afro-fusion instrumentals produced by Apya.

The fifth song, “Ewiase” which has already been released, has made waves across the country and beyond, while the sixth track, “Ewurabena” would be enjoyed by lovers of Afrobeats.

a clear picture of kweku flick’s ep been packaged. pic.twitter.com/nj6cHinaZu — kojo wud💀 (@KojoWud_) July 29, 2022

The music prodigy finishes off the EP with “No Lazy Man”, a motivational tune that seeks to empower young men and women.

The release ha sbeen heralded by debates among tweeps as to whether or not the songs are good enough. A few are against the idea that he released good songs while majority seem to be in love with it touting the EP as a Grammy-winning material.

Kweku Flick dropped this Worldwide Grammy album and you guys are trashing it lol. But you were busy hyping Burna Boy’s new album. Lol Ghanaians. — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) July 29, 2022

Kweku Flick would climax the release of his EP with a mega concert at the National Theatre on August 19, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.