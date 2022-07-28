JVS to drop Afrobeats-Drill debut EP on 24th July

This Sunday 24th July 2022, Jeremy-Von-Sammy (JVS) is dropping his Afrobeats-Drill debut EP titled Year of Breakthrough.

One of the hottest and most anticipated EPs releasing this summer, JVS is set to take off worldwide.

Loaded with summer bangers, underscored by gospel foundations and his love for God, JVS is speaking success into existence with the EP, aptly titled Year of Breakthrough.

With a four-song track list featuring the songs Outside, Ohemma, W’adom, and Ocean Eyes (Drill Remix), spiritual harmonies and choral synths infuse the EP with holy devotion.

JVS delivers urgent and inspiring half-rapped/half-sung lyrics about finding light through God, grinding for his dreams, and breaking through barriers in spite of the odds, against a backdrop of catchy melodies and bassy trap beats.

Heavy-hitting and introspective, JVS ingeniously reimagines Billie Eilish’s triple-platinum certified dream-pop ballad Ocean Eyes in his futuristicgospel drill style, and shows off his vocal versatility with smooth, soulful runs.

Meanwhile he pays homage to his native Ghana in tracks Ohemma and W’adom, seamlessly blending afrobeats, R&B and Ghanaian music tropes into his stunning debut.

Organically hitting 200k+ digital streams and counting since January, following a year of national radio play (BBC, Capital XTRA & Premier Gospel), live performances and awards, the EP foreshadows AMAZING things to come for the young rapper/singer.

Relatable and filled with the Holy Spirit, Year of Breakthrough is short, sweet and powerful: an ideal EP for an artist on the cusp of breakthrough.

His potential has no limits.The Year of Breakthrough EP will be available all platforms on Sunday 24th July, 2022.

