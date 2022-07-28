fbpx
Checkout throwback visuals to Tracey Boakye’s Gospel single with Brother Sammy as she walks down the aisle!

It's titled 'Try Again' & seems relevant to her life story now. Watch here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Breaking the internet with the announcement of her marriage ceremony this week was the controversially wealthy actress, Tracy Boakye but did you ever know she had a track?

You might know Tracey Boakye for her roles in Kumawood movies and her controversial ‘beefs’ with some persons in the entertainment industry but did you know that the popular actress attempted music?

Tracey in 2020 released a single titled ‘Try Again’ which featured gospel singer, Brother Sammy. The song which wasn’t a massive success currently has some 98,427 views on YouTube.

It is unclear why the ‘East Legon Landlady’ abandoned music to focus on other businesses, but there were some fans who rooted for Tracey.

Ahead of Tracey Boakye’s marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a Ghanaian actor based in Germany, social media users have dug up old videos of the actress including her ‘unpopular’ gospel song titled ‘Try Again’.

Tracey’s colleagues in the industry have sent our their best wishes to the bride-to-be who held her bachelorette party on July 26.

How Brother Sammy stepped out for Tracey Boakye’s wedding!

The wedding anticipated to be the talk of the town will come off in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

