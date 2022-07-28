Checkout throwback visuals to Tracey Boakye’s Gospel single with Brother Sammy as she walks down the aisle!

Breaking the internet with the announcement of her marriage ceremony this week was the controversially wealthy actress, Tracy Boakye but did you ever know she had a track?

You might know Tracey Boakye for her roles in Kumawood movies and her controversial ‘beefs’ with some persons in the entertainment industry but did you know that the popular actress attempted music?

Tracey in 2020 released a single titled ‘Try Again’ which featured gospel singer, Brother Sammy. The song which wasn’t a massive success currently has some 98,427 views on YouTube.

It is unclear why the ‘East Legon Landlady’ abandoned music to focus on other businesses, but there were some fans who rooted for Tracey.

Ahead of Tracey Boakye’s marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a Ghanaian actor based in Germany, social media users have dug up old videos of the actress including her ‘unpopular’ gospel song titled ‘Try Again’.

Tracey’s colleagues in the industry have sent our their best wishes to the bride-to-be who held her bachelorette party on July 26.

The Nation Worshiper Brother Sammy ready for Tracey Boakye's Traditional Wedding. #Francey22#CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/T2qyth8ej3 — Caleb Yeslord ⚡ (@CalebYeslord) July 28, 2022 How Brother Sammy stepped out for Tracey Boakye’s wedding!

The wedding anticipated to be the talk of the town will come off in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.