Luminary DMR says sorry to Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Luminary DMR has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaian frontline artistes whom he offended in a radio interview some years ago.

The young artiste, who hails from the Northern part of the Volta Region, got him a five year distribution deal with the Universal Music Group through his “Cannabis” hit song.

The young multitalented artiste was on Power FM’s Power Entertainment with host, Agyemang Prempeh. He then decide to drop to his knees to tearfully apologize to the two top Dancehall artistes in Ghana and Ghana’s most decorated rapper.

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador also pleaded with these established Ghanaian artistes to consider featuring on his songs. He is currently on a media tour to promote his brand and his new projects.

The well travelled Ghanaian artiste spoke about the hardship he has faced in the quest of promoting his music in Ghana after his words against these three top Ghanaian artistes. He also saw his first verified page being sanctioned.

The Agyeiwaa hit maker recounted his struggles before and during the period he moved to Accra to seek for greener pastures but he is very comfortable now with his financial capacity.

‘Kaywa was the first producer I worked with in my career and I am grateful to Highly Spiritual Group for trying to fight for me’ the young man said as he shows appreciation for the love displayed by the music producer.

Luminary DMR, who confirmed that he used to smoke, mentioned Diana Hamilton as the Ghanaian gospel artiste, with whom he would love to have a collaboration.

The singer finally pleaded with Ghanaians to patronize his music as he is in the Ghanaian Music Industry to stay.

