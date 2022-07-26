Where is my honor in all I’ve done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups – Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn’t help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

Widely acknowledged as Africa’s biggest Gospel music export, Ace Ghanaian Gospel artiste, serial entrepreneur & founder of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Sonnie Badu has given reasons why he can’t be of help to Ghanaian artistes.

He revealed that some gospel artists in Ghana insult him on their WhatsApp groups because he fights for the industry.

This comment from Sonnie Badu comes after a man of God, Brain Amoateng questioned why gospel musicians in Ghana are limited.

Reacting to the question, Sonnie Badu said that most gospel artists don’t respect those who are ahead of them. He added that many pretend in public that everything is okay and they are united but behind the scenes, they are fighting each other.

He also disclosed that they insult him on their WhatsApp groups because he wants to fight for the industry.

“Loool lack of Respect for those who have gone ahead of them .. and 2 they pretend they are United in public but in their closet, they are against each other..”.

“Where is my honor in all I have done with the help of God for African gospel music, they have Wassap groups they insult me on, and they teamed up with radio stations Dj’s to ensure my songs were not played.

I am raising a new army here …

