King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

Highlife/Afropop/Afrobeat badman, Gregory Nii Bortey Newman, aka King Promise has shed light on his songwriting ability, the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind his latest album; 5 Star.

He revealed that he pens down none of his song in recent times because he has chosen to sing based on his emotions or feelings.

Speaking in an interview with the ace media personality, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, King Promise stated that he does not jot his lyrics down anymore as he used to from the beginning of his music career.

King Promise stated that not writing songs happens to be the most organic way of making music because the music is based on his emotions and feelings and needs not to fake it when singing out his lyrics.

He revealed that he sometimes writes down his ideas just so he doesn’t forget them and when he picks his note, he just builds on the idea based on how he feels.

“Not writing songs is the most organic way to make music but sometimes I jot down my ideas because I don’t wanna forget them so when I check my notes and I see them I just build on them”, he said.

He added that there has been numerous times when he brings out some of his songs and what he least expected is what happens to the song, hence inasmuch as it is up to him, he believes the success or failure of the song is not up to the artiste.

Furthermore, he has added his voice to the controversial debate about the impact of the TikTok community on the Ghanaian music industry.

It will be remembered that Asantewaa, a popular Ghanaian TikToker and actress said in an interview for the United Showbiz episode that aired on UTV that TikTokers are essential for musicians to succeed with their songs on social media.

She asserted that regardless of how skilled an artist is at their trade, they will still fall short if they don’t reach out to TikTokers for marketing or include them in their promotional plans because TikTok has evolved into a tool for advertising.

This received a lot of feedback on social media, with many criticizing Asantewaa for making such an arrogant claim. But a handful threw their support behind her, saying that her claims were true and that the magnitude of their influence should not be understated.

In reaction to that, King Promise said that Ghanaian musicians have thrived and made waves on social media and the music market before the emergence of TikTok.

He, however, stated that the impartation and the contribution of the TikTok community to the Ghanaian music industry needs not to be underestimated.

He added that TikTok has become part of the whole marketing process in music and is a phenomenon which needs not to be played with because the avenue provided gets songs very far and viral.

Also, the award-winning act has revealed the inspiration behind his debut “5 Star Album”.

Speaking in an interview with the ace media icon, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, King Promise stated that he feels his music has gotten to a point where he needs to focus on quality instead of quantity.

He stated that he believes his music has taken a whole new different turn where he needs not focus on trends or what is making waves on the music market but channel his energy into producing quality sounds of his own.

The sensational crooner added that he gathered all the lessons and skills he has learnt over the years in his music to organically produce his “5 Star Album”.

“I feel like we’ve gotten to a point where the music is on that level, where is of that good quality because I’m not following trend, it’s very organic and we took our time to make it with all the experiences and stuff I’ve learnt over the years”, he said.

As a reminder, “5 Star Album” composed by the Legacy Life Entertainment signee, King Promise is a 15-tracklist album featuring a few big names in the African music scene like Patoranking, Headie One, Frenna, Omah Lay, Bisa KDei, WSTRN and two of America’s finest rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

The album has dominated charts and some digital streaming platforms and continues to achieve greatness on the music market.

