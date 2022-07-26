Amaarae clocks an original soundtrack performance on upcoming Marvel movie; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ghana’s Amaarae has done the motherland proud after performing an original soundtrack on the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ scheduled for release on November 11.

The Afropop singer, in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaMusic.com on July 25, described the project as “a true moment for African music.”

She also thanked God for her latest achievement which has attracted tons of congratulatory messages from Ghanaians and fans globally.

The Wakanda Forever Prologue EP also featured Nigerian singer, Tems, who created a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry”.

Also, Mexican hip-hop artiste, Santa Fe Klan, came through with a track titled “Soy.”

Breaking the news, Amaarae wrote: “winning A Body, A Coffin. An Original Song by me for @marvelstudios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film… Luv & congrats to @temsbaby for the incredible rendition of No Woman, No Cry as well. A true moment for African music & as usual oluwa is involved.”

The upcoming movie also paid tribute to the late leading character of Black Panther, T’Challa, real name Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 from cancer.

