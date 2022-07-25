MzVee opens a can of worms on her failed relationship & how the Ghana Music industry treats female acts!

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, aka Mzvee has opened up on how her ex-boyfriend’s jealousy and insecurities ruined their relationship & has lamented about the adversities involved in being a female musician in Ghana.

During an interview on the Uncut Show with the lifestyle & celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, Mzvee stated that it is very tough for female musicians to make it to the limelight in their music career given the nature of the Ghanaian music industry.

She revealed that there are a few female musicians in Ghana and even out of that, only a few have been able to make it in the music industry.

She disclosed that it has been ten years in the music scene and even after parting ways with her former record label, Lynx Entertainment, she still manages to break through, grab nominations and win some awards on various platforms.

The “Come and See My Moda” hitmaker also added that she needs not to involve herself in any kind of controversy to project her music craft because she still reigns as one of the best female musicians in Ghana.

Furthermore, speaking in an interview, Mzvee stated that her ex-boyfriend was not too comfortable and confident with her craft as a musician.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend was devastated about the fact that her craft as a musician got her so much attention from people, especially male admirers from other countries and all walks of life.

She stated that his jealousy and insecurities placed their relationship at risk and eventually had them separated from each other because they couldn’t arrive on common grounds and cope with each other’s ventures.

Mzvee said that she got to the point where she had to sacrifice her relationship for her music career because she knew things won’t work perfectly between them given her ex-boyfriend’s discomfort about her craft.

