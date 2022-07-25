I have intel that Kuami Eugene wants to leave Lynx, he should have a solid team before he exits – A Plus

fbpx
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ace artiste & pundit, A-Plus has alleged that Kuami Eugene wants to leave his management, Lynx Entertainment, owned by music producer, Richie Mensah.

The one-time VGMA Artiste of the Year has been working with Riche Mensah for close to five years now.

For reasons yet to be disclosed, socialite, A Plus claimed on UTV he got intel that Kuami Eugene wants to exit Lynx.

“I have some intel, I have information that there is some uneasy calm between Kuami Eugene and his record label, that’s the information I have,” A Plus said.

“It is a very good move because nobody in this world should say I will die where I am. Everyone should aspire to get to a greater height and I support people who want to do that. But we don’t want anyone to say that he is not a man so they shouldn’t play his songs.

If Kuami Eugene wants to leave or whatever I heard, I don’t want to hear later that he doesn’t have talent, he has everything. If that is true that he wants to leave before he moves from lynx, he should have a team that is ready to push him just as Lynx is doing,” he concluded.

