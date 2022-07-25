Friction (VIP) to host ‘Zongo Na Fito’ National Peace Tour

Friction (VIP) is organising the Zongo Na Fito National Peace Tour which will kick-off on Saturday, 30th July, 2022 at the Maamobi Kawokudi Park.

Together with a lot of established and upcoming artists, Friction will make it an unforgettable event, filled with a lot of performances, special appearances and inspirational speakers.

Organised with Top Kings Entertainment, this event on the 30th of July is the kick-off of a nationwide tour (in the 16 regions) with more tour dates to be announced later on.

Besides showcasing many talents coming from different Zongos all over Ghana, the tour is also organized to promote peace and unity; not only in the Zongos itself, but also in Ghana as a whole.

Friction (VIP) organizes ‘Zongo Na Fito’ National Peace Tour

The tour carries the name of Friction’s latest single ‘Zongo Na Fito’, meaning ‘I come from the ghetto’. It is an anthem about growing up in the ghetto and the struggles and strength that comes with it.

The song features ‘All Stars’, who are some of Ghana’s upcoming and established talents, all coming from the Zongos, namely; OVK, Kaysbeatz, Master Planner, Gariba, Stranjah, King Size and Young Trixx.

All these artists plus many more will perform during the “Zongo Na Fito National Peace Tour Concerts”.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the event and also to make a huge statement about peace, unity and togetherness.

