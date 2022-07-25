fbpx
Checkout Medikal’s interesting reply to why he sprayed dollars on a stripper in USA despite being married!

He is currently having the time of his life in USA!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following a viral video of Medikal spraying dollars on a stripper in USA, the renowned rapper has defended his behavior after being dragged for not behaving as a married man.

A video of Medikal spraying dollars on a stripper in the US got him dragged for not behaving as a married man because he’s expected to stop living such a reckless life after being married and he has defended himself and added more insult to the injury of his critics.

Medikal shared another video of himself at the club with his friends spraying money on the waitress and strippers over there and in another video said we should understand that not all money is used in building a house/property.

@ghanamusic

Isn’t he supposed to be a married man? #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #medikal

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

According to Medikal, not every money you’ve worked hard for or gotten is used to build houses/properties as some are used to enjoy life as he’s doing now and that means his reckless life is never ending since he enjoys lavishing around.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #medikal

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

