Checkout Medikal’s interesting reply to why he sprayed dollars on a stripper in USA despite being married!

Following a viral video of Medikal spraying dollars on a stripper in USA, the renowned rapper has defended his behavior after being dragged for not behaving as a married man.

According to Medikal, not every money you’ve worked hard for or gotten is used to build houses/properties as some are used to enjoy life as he’s doing now and that means his reckless life is never ending since he enjoys lavishing around.

