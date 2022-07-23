Strongman delivers his signature punchlines for core HipHop lovers on latest tune; The Lord

Celebrated rapper, Strongman returns after his Sing Your Name hit single featuring Mr Drew with yet another heat dubbed; The Lord.

After rekindling the rap scene with Rap God and proceeding with the banger Sing Your Name ft Mr. Drew, He has returned to further cement his stance as the go-to person who owns the Hip Hop/Rap genre.

Known for his lyricism and perfect delivery, Strongman does not seem to stop mesmerizing music lovers with his puns, punchlines, and wordplay on this new one directed by Kobbyshots and produced by Town TSB.

