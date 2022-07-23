Beyoncé can’t get enough of Guiltybeatz as he lands another production credit on her latest album

Ghanaian producer Guiltybeatz is credited on track 10 named ‘Move’ on Beyoncé’s latest Renaissance album. This is not the first song Guiltybeatz has worked with Beyoncé.

In 2019, he helped produce some songs on the ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker’s album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

He produced Already which featured Shatta Wale, Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life), and Keys to the Kingdom featuring Tiwa Savage.

The multiple award-winning pop star released the tracklist for her upcoming album “Renaissance” which is set to be released in a week on her Instagram story.

Another GuiltyBeatz ⚡️

This is a blessing beyond me 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1bKZxC6Ie7 — ⚡️GUILTYBEATZ (@GuiltyBeatz) July 22, 2022

This has amped up the anticipation of the album that contains interesting titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom.

It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote in a post earlier this month as she shared the brilliant album artwork.

Below is the full “Renaissance” tracklist:

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

There’s more! On track 10, “Move,” Nigerian superstar Tems and Ghanaian DJ/record producer GuiltyBeatz are credited as composers.

Others include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, and Drake.

