Poncho talks about society on ‘Rasta’ & ‘Runaway’

Poncho has released two new songs, titled ‘Rasta‘ and ‘Runaway, on which he makes strong statements about society.

In his song ‘Rasta’ he describes how society discriminates against people with long hair, known as dreadlocks or Rasta in general.

Rasta peeps, Rastafarians, or dreadlocks are generally regarded as bad guys, making it more difficult for such people to be involved, which we believe is absurd and violates human rights.

Poncho has chosen to stand up for all Rastafarians around the world in his new song, which you can listen to below.

His other song, ‘Runaway,’ is a motivational song about empowerment.

Listen to ‘Runaway’ here: https://ditto.fm/runaway-poncho

‘Runaway’ is an inspirational song that makes you want to let go of all the negative energy that keeps you from moving forward or staying happy in life.

“So we’re supposed to ‘Runaway’ from stress, hatred, anger, laziness, poverty, weakness, and all other negative things and even people.”

‘Rasta’ and ‘Runaway’ are produced by talented producer B2 of DopeNation.

