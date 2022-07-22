Nayaah releases the Greatness EP

Nayaah, spirit filled worship minister has released an inspirational piece of music with her band titled the GREATEST EP.

The long awaited album EP featuring Perez Music, EfoXolali and TMC.

An enchanting piece of work with five powerful tracks that turns to highlight the incomprehensive nature of God and his compassion to us even if we backslide from His word multiple times with themes of gratitude and hope to the audience.

For who are we mortals trying to comprehend the supernatural? For are we to judge and quantify the mysteries of God All Mighty.

He makes ways when we do not see any, we fall into despair, go wayward during the hardest of times yet He is always there to provide and guide us back to the right path and stay true to the course.

IS FINALLY OUT!!! GLORY BE TO GOD. MY PRAYER IS JUST ONE THAT, THIS ALBUM WILL SPEAK INTO YOUR LIFE IN JESUS NAME🙏🏽. PLEASE FOLLOW THE LINK TO STREAM AND DOWNLOAD⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/cyEZlAZXf2https://t.co/IprPMlsizl



GOD BLESS YOU🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/wqjS986Va4 — Nayaah (@Nayaahmusic) July 22, 2022

Of course He and He alone can be known as the GREATEST, ODOMANKOMAN (ALMIGHTY), AWURADE KASA ( GOD SPEAK), RESTORING AND THE IMPOSSIBILITY SPECIALISTS.

Greatest is available for download on all streaming platforms.

Download GREATEST EP link – https://album.link/i/1630966494

Connect with Nayaah Music

Email – nayahministry@gmail.com

YouTube – https://youtube.com/c/nayaahmusic

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/nayaahmusic/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/nayaahmusic/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nayaahmusic/

