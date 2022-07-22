fbpx
Nayaah releases the Greatness EP
Photo Credit: Nayaah

Nayaah, spirit filled worship minister has released an inspirational piece of music with her band titled the GREATEST EP.

The long awaited album EP featuring Perez Music, EfoXolali and TMC.

An enchanting piece of work with five powerful tracks that turns to highlight the incomprehensive nature of God and his compassion to us even if we backslide from His word multiple times with themes of gratitude and hope to the audience.

For who are we mortals trying to comprehend the supernatural? For are we to judge and quantify the mysteries of God All Mighty.

He makes ways when we do not see any, we fall into despair, go wayward during the hardest of times yet He is always there to provide and guide us back to the right path and stay true to the course.

Of course He and He alone can be known as the GREATEST, ODOMANKOMAN (ALMIGHTY), AWURADE KASA ( GOD SPEAK), RESTORING AND THE IMPOSSIBILITY SPECIALISTS.

Greatest is available for download on all streaming platforms.

Download GREATEST EP link – https://album.link/i/1630966494

Connect with Nayaah Music

Email – nayahministry@gmail.com
YouTube – https://youtube.com/c/nayaahmusic
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/nayaahmusic/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/nayaahmusic/
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nayaahmusic/

