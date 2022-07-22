Dee Moneey speaks on why he has no friends in the industry & his rift with Sarkodie on Twitter!

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Desmond Kwame Amoah, aka Dee Moneey has explained why he has no friends in the Ghanaian music industry & why he attacked Sarkodie online.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Dee Moneey stated that there is competition in the music industry among musicians because every musician has his or her personal goals and aspirations in the music industry.

He stated that inasmuch as he does music only for the love and passion for it, some musicians also do music in order to gain money to cater for themselves and their families.

“Most of us we do this for the love and passion for it. I always love the fact that I will record a song even back in the days at my friend’s house with a sock and a mic and there are some people who are like “this gotta pay my bills”, he said.

He said that in some cases, some musicians would love to be better and outshine their colleagues because they depend solely on music to survive, hence they do not mind deploying any means to hinder their colleagues from also achieving success.

Promising Ghanaian rapper, Desmond Kwame Amoah, widely known as Dee Moneey has explained why he accosted the rap king, Sarkodie on the microblogging platform, Twitter for not responding to his WhatsApp messages.

It would be vividly recalled that Dee Moneey in a reaction to Sarkodie’s tweet inquired if his WhatsApp is working. This was after the King Sark shared a WhatsApp message between him and the South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Dee Moneey has explained why he confronted the rapper on the bird app for not replying his messages on WhatsApp.

According to Dee Moneey, he had sent four records to Sarkodie to record his verses and he chose only two out of it. He revealed that he waited for Sarkodie to send his verse on the song but he never got his reply.

However, he reached out to him some time back and also forgot to check whether Sarkodie has replied that message or not. But, he chanced on Sarkodie’s leaked WhatsApp message with Cassper Nyovest and it triggered him to accost him as to why he has refused to respond to his messages.

Dee Moneey also stated that there is no bad blood between him and Sarkodie because his tweet was never personal but he only wanted to tease the rapper on social media.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.