Banger! Roy X Taylor lits the torch of authentic Highlife with new song

Highlife heavyweight Roy X Taylor has reignited the torch of authentic Ghanaian highlife with his newly released song Banger.

Real name Deroy Jimmy Taylor, this new project comes as a follow-up to his industry-accepted jam Christ which was on his Taylor-made EP.

On this particular record, Roy X Taylor who has an agenda to preserve authentic highlife music and curb its identification under the umbrella of afrobeat, does so flawlessly with his melodious voice and articulate his feelings into great lyrics that intrigue and already look to have affirmed the title of the song as its a banger already.

The self-explanatory single was arranged produced by Kweku Taylor and was mixed and mastered by Nosway Studios.

ABOUT ROY X TAYLOR

Roy is a force to reckon with in the music industry whose early age involvement with his father the famous Ebo Taylor and Saltpond City band as a backing vocalist helped him tour globally with the band.

Although he had an early birth in music, Roy took the necessary steps to receive formal education and holds a BA in Art Education from the University of Education in Winneba.

Production Credit:

Vocals, Trumpet, Bass & Percussion – Roy X Taylor

Guitars – Eric Asiedu Agyeman.

Saxophone – Patoo

Sound Engineer – Ebenezer Hasson.

Arranged and Produced – Kweku Taylor

Recorded, Mix and mastered – Nosway Studios.

