Sugar Zaddy since the 80’s! KiDi recounts getting suspended from school because of girls & first reaction when he knew he was about to be a father

Reigning VGMA & 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Kwaku Boadi Dwamena, aka KiDi has revealed certain sistuations he found himself in due to females ands his immediate reaction when he discovered he was about to be a dad.

Speaking with PulseGhana, Kidi revealed that he got suspended from his senior high school after he broke bounds with some of his colleagues to go into other schools to have fun and interact with some other female students.

Kidi revealed that they were about 30-40 boys who committed the offense but only a few names popped up on the list when the school’s authority conducted their investigations to punish those students.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ghanamusic/video/7122860377918016773

He said that eight names initially popped up on the list and his name was not included but an unscrupulous student later went and added his name to the list and that led to his suspension.

He said that the school’s authorities asked the victims to come along with their parents to sign their suspension bonds and since his mother was very young, his school headmaster thought he came along with his sister instead of his mother and that was a very embarrassing moment for him.

Also, the contemporary Ghanaian Afrobeat/Afropop musician has revealed his first reaction after he was hit with the news of becoming a father.

Speaking in an interview KiDi revealed that his first reaction was out of shock since he was still young and not figured his life out yet entirely.

Kidi revealed that it was shocking hearing the news that he was going to be a provider for his son but tension reduced and it was all joy when his son Zane finally arrived.

Kidi happens to be the proud father of an adorable handsome young boy named Zane. He threw Ghanaians into a state of shock after he finally publicized his son on social media. Although this generated mixed reaction on social media, Ghanaians grew to accept and love Kidi and his son wholeheartedly.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.