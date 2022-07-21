Gyakie features Davido on My Diary EP; out on Friday 22 July

Days after sharing the official tracklist for her sophomore EP “My Diary”, Gyakie is set to release the EP this Friday, 22nd July, 2022.

The announcement of the tracklist revealed a feature collaboration with the Nigerian hit maker, Davido, coincidentally the only featured artist on the EP.

Just after the release of her two singles “Something” and most recently “For My Baby”, Gyakie has been on the road promoting each song to an international audience.

Tracklist

This past weekend saw her juggle two international shows between Uk and Europe in one night.

Weeks after her show in Berlin where she shared the stage with some of the biggest artists from Africa, Gyakie on 16th July performed in Uk for Ghana Party In The Park, hosted by Akwaaba Uk.

Ghana Party in the park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora.

Attracting visitors from the UK, Europe, USA, Canada and Ghana. Gyakie’s electrifying performance saw fans singing back her song word for word amid screams.

Hours after, she performed alongside Tanzania superstar Diamond Platnumz at the Afro Matic Generation Live Concert in Germany.

