DJ Azonto denies allegations of song theft

Afrobeat sensation DJ Azonto says the allegation being levelled against him by rapper “One Blow” is false and should be annulled by his fans.

One Blow earlier in the week made some wild allegations against DJ Azonto, saying that his recently released song “Fa Ne Fom” belonged to him, having released the track a few months ago.

One Blow took to Snapchat to accuse DJ Azonto of song theft, but DJ Azonto responded by claiming he was the originator of the song.

“The song belongs to me and I wrote the song myself. The allegations being made by One Blow are false and I urge my fans to ignore it,” DJ Azonto said in an interview.

DJ Azonto is currently in Dubai to shoot the “Fa Ne Fom” music video featuring some top dancers from around the world.

