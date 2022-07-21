Amakye Dede names his top 3 among current crop of artistes; Fameye reacts after making the list!

Ace artiste & Highlife legend, Amakye Dede has named three Ghanaian musicians that he likes and has since derived a reaction from one of them..

The musician who is nicknamed, IRON BOY, made this known during a recent interview on GHOne with the astute Ghanaian media personality and journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.

During the interview, he was asked about the musicians he likes from the new crop of musicians and he indicated that he likes Sarkodie, Fameye, and Kofi Kinaata.

He added that the above mentioned individuals are very good.

The 64-year-old musician has been in the music industry for over four decades. Born in Agogo, Asante Akim, he attended Agogo Roman School.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has released almost 20 albums and some of the songs he has released are Handkerchief, Seniwa, Brebrebe yi, Mensuro, Mabre, Broken Promises, Nsuo Amuna, Sokoo na mmaa pe, Kose kose, Dabi dabi, Mefre wo, Okyena sesei, Odo nfonii, Nka akyi, M’ani agyina, To be a man na wa, and Iron Boy.

“It’s only feels good I’m humbled”

Some reactions Fameye’s post got are;

@_Ohene_ – Ndwom pa di3 3noa ne kinaata na famaye for GHANA here

@bro_agbey – You’re dope boosu.. your music is timeless

@jeffowura – Trust me you are very good.your songs can be played in 10 times years time and it will still be nice.songs of Peter is a motivation.

@KwesiVirgins – People say he sings SAD songs.

Mmoaaaaa! Come out now.

@kwameduku97 – @Fameye I have never skipped any of your songs, your songs hits differently to those of us hustling, I love you man….can’t wait to meet one day

@kwamepaykidd – Chale Buh you that Hennessy Video you for shoot oo…nti magye Hennessy stunting on ma enemies.

