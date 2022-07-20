When a star gets star-struck or an actual collab loading? Reactions as Medikal meets Will Smith’s son in USA

Multiple award-winning rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal has linked up with Jayden Smith- star actor, rapper & son of legendary Hollywood star, Will Smith.

In the viral video, the Ghanaian rapper was spotted exchanging pleasantries with Jayden Smith alongside his crew members.

There seem to be an instantaneous chemistry of friendship as fans and music lovers of both rappers anticipate for a possible collaboration between the two dope rappers.

However, neither Medikal nor Jayden Smith who happens to be the son of the veteran Hollywood actor, Will Smith have confirmed whether they are working on a joint for their fans or not.

