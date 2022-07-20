I have sold ice cream, sobolo, farmed, painted, weeded, snubbed by ladies in the club; why wouldn’t I write sad songs? – Fameye

Reigning VGMA Songwriter of the year, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, aka Fameye has made certain controversial claims on his recent media tours that has sparked conversations amongst fans and listeners alike.

He has disclosed he did menial jobs including clearing rubbish from people’s homes as a means to make a livelihood.

Speaking on DayBreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste also mentioned that he used to fetch water for the Kwabenya Police Station detainees to flush the toilet when they defecated.

“I won’t go back to where I used to be but I will remember where I used to be. Anyone who lives at Kwabenya, Mosuku or Ashongman Estate will know that I’m not lying about certain things I used to do before.

Singer Fameye talks about buying a pair of shoes worth 250 euros and vows to wear it repeatedly for three months. 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/MFXdHjgKls — philimonTv📺 🌎 (@philimonTv) July 18, 2022

“Kwabenya East Police post, I used to fetch water for people there to flush toilets when they make an arrest. I was the one who planted the lawns and painted the place. I weed the whole community. Everyone knows that I am hardworking,” he said.

Fameye went ahead to disclose he sold ice cream and ‘sobolo’ to students while farming potatoes in front of his house.

“I have a potato farm in front of the house and I sold ‘sobolo’. I worked at noon and at night. In the morning, I go to sell ice cream at a school called Faith Foundation. I have sold sim cards and done all the menial jobs before,” he added.

Furthermore, the award-winning Ghanaian artiste, has given the reason why he composed sorrowful songs.

This response from Fameye is very confusing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LM7re75zSm — philimonTv📺 🌎 (@philimonTv) July 10, 2022

Speaking on Daybreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste noted that he was always getting rejected by women and sometimes at the club because of his appearance.

“Those times, people told me I composed a lot of sad songs. What were they expecting me to sing about? Those times when I called a lady, she wouldn’t come.

“When we go to the club, I will see my friends grinding on women, and when I spot a single lady who’s not with anyone and I try to sneak my way to dance with her, she turns me away just when she sees me.”

According to Fameye, in recent times, he has been blessed to travel abroad for a short vacation without sweating it.

“I was one of the guys who used to go to the club to sleep. So today, if the women are all over me, are you telling me to keep quiet.

I have never pretended before, when I speak the English language and I get stuck, I switch to the Twi language – @Fameye, musician. #TheUltimateExperience pic.twitter.com/896mirYlMF — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) July 18, 2022

“These days I can go abroad for a two-day break and be back. Ahh Peter, it has worked out,” he told himself.

Also, the Ghanaian artiste, Fameye, has said that wearing fake sneakers with fake brands makes him feel good.

According to the artiste on DayBreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, he is blessed to buy whatever he wants and will hate it when people tell him his original items are fake although he won’t deny it if they are indeed fake.

“I am currently wearing a sneaker. Some are real while others are fake; they make me feel good. That means I know what is good but sometimes, I choose to do certain things to blend. It’s not because I don’t have money. This time, God has blessed me,” he said.

The ‘Nothing I Get’ artiste noted that he is sometimes shocked to know how blessed he is while at certain times, it doesn’t surprise him at all.

“I have so many things have been able to achieve and that surprises me, at the same time, it doesn’t. If I wear an original outfit someone tells me it’s fake, I will tell him ‘this is full gold’.

“I will tell you when it’s real but then if it’s not, I will let you know as well. Sometimes, blending the fake with the original is so beautiful. It connects,” he said.

Fameye rose to fame with his first single “Nothing I Get” released in 2019 and the remix of the song featuring Article Wan, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.

Fameye has released his second album ‘Songs of Peter’. He is the reigning Songwriter of the Year after winning the category at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

I will not employ a house help to take care of my house. I can do it myself – @Fameye. #TheUltimateExperience pic.twitter.com/9X5pJvb5jm — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) July 18, 2022

