Shatta Wale takes credit for massive turnout at Ghana Party In The Park; organizers give shocking reasons for his no show!

Both Shatta Wale and Organizers of Ghana Party in the Park (GPTIP) music festival have come out to give their point of view on the turnout of events at this year’s edition.

They have revealed that Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale made a monetary demand barely 12 to 13 hours before the show at the time he was supposed to be preparing to board a flight to the UK to perform.

The Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba Group which is the company in charge of Ghana party in the park Dennis Tawiah in a video interview with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha just after the show in London said it was so unfortunate that they highly advertised Shatta Wale and Kofi Kinaata and yet they could not make it.

Hours before the start of the show, the organizers officially released an apology to music fans at the event without further explanation as to why Shatta Wale and Kofi Kinaata could not attend the event.

But in a chat with Attractive Mustapha,(Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah), Dennis Tawiah stated that they did everything possible on their part to get the Shatta Wale to attend the show in London until monetary demands were made at the last hour between 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM a day to the show.

“As at Friday, whatever Shatta Wale requested for was met and the only thing left was for him to come “

“Everybody and the way they do their business and the way they demand whatever they need to be happy so if that’s Shatta Wale’s best way to communicate that to us we don’t have a problem at all,” he said.

On Kofi Kinaata’s part, he said they took a wrong decision in terms of timing, so theirs have nothing to do with money.

Ghana Party in the Park which is held annually also featured the likes of Gyakie, Kelvynboy, NUA, Darkovibes, Mista Silva, Camidoh, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, K. K. Fosu, and Barima Sidney among several others.

On the other hand, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician has claimed that most of the attendees at the #GhanaPartyInThePark were at the show because of him.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Shatta Wale revealed that he has been billed to perform at the annual event on numerous occasions but he has not been able to do that because the organizers fail to meet his demands.

Shatta Wale revealed that the organizers of the show have always complained about the lack of funds anytime he prepares to go and perform at the show. He revealed that he has always reached out to the organizers about his intentions to bring his team along but they always complain about the cost.

He also stated that most of the people who attended the show came purposely because of him irrespective of the number of Ghanaian musicians that were billed to perform alongside him.

Shatta Wale added that he has a lot of fans and friends in London, hence majority were in anticipation to see him perform at the show but unfortunately things didn’t as planned.

