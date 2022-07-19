Omah, Chance, Vic, Headie, WSTRN, Frenna & Kdei featured on King Promise’ 15-track ‘5 Star’ album; see full tracklist & cover art

The Darling boy of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat, King Promise, has finally dropped the tracklist of his highly anticipated second studio album dubbed “5 Star”.

5 Star album by King Promise has 15 solid tracks with features from international artistes, including Omah Lay & Patoranking, Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa from the United States, Headie One & WSTRN from the United Kingdom, Frenna from the Netherlands, and Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei.

Here is the Full Tracklist:

Iniesta How Dare You 10 Toes Ft Omah Lay Ring My line Ft Headie One Put You On Asantewaa Ft Frenna Slow Down Ginger Do Not Disturb ChopLife Ft Patoranking Bad N Rude Ft WSTRN Overthink [DOWNLOAD] Carry Me Go Ft Bisa Kdei Maria Run To You Ft Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa

5 Star Album – Tracklist !



Big love & Respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears . This Project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world 🇬🇭💚 #5StarAlbum #5StarKingPromise pic.twitter.com/sizRkc52Zo — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) July 17, 2022

The multiple faceted-singer revealed the tracklist in a post via his verified Twitter page. “Big love & Respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears.

This project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world #5StarAlbum #5StarKingPromise,” he posted on Sunday, July 17. See post below.

‘5 Star’ album has been scheduled for release on Friday, July 22, 2022, on all music streaming platforms. The singer also has Dedicated hashtags for the Project on Twitter using #5StarKingPromise #5starProject #KingPromise5Star

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.