I suffered a lot of abuse after joining my current label Quophimens Musiq – Naana Blu

Stream her latest single, You Go Miss Me ft Teephlow here!

I suffered a lot of abuse after joining my current label Quophimens Musiq - Naana Blu
Photo Credit: Quophimens Musiq

Ghanaian singer Naana Blu says she suffered a lot of abuse on social media when she joined her current record label, Quophimens Musiq. 

This according to the “Nam Pa” hitmaker, Naana Blu, was on the heels of previous issues between the label’s former artist eShun. 

“When I joined my management; I was the only artiste at that time. I knew my Management was not working with her but I didn’t know how the ending went,” Naana Blu disclosed to Hitz 103.9 FM’s Day Break Hits host Doreen Avio. 

“People were bashing me online for reasons I didn’t know,” Naana Blu added. 

The host, Doreen Avio asked if she was not scared of signing with the label after all that she heard, Naana Blu responded with a smile, “Of course, I am human so I had concerns but I was focused more on the person I was working with. And so far he has been a very wonderful person.”

Naana Blu has recently released a new song “You Go Miss Me” which is gaining huge attention on digital platforms with arguably the fante rap lyricist, Teephlow.

