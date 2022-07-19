Feli Nuna to tour Takoradi with Towel

Feli Nuna will be on a media tour from 21st to 23rd of July and climax it with a huge performance at Takoradi’s NK City on Saturday, 23rd July.

The top star will thrill fans and audiences with her back-to-back hits on the show titled ‘Hang Out’ With Feli Nuna.

DJ Gomez, DJ Wasty Kay, DJ Papa Steve, and DJ Cash will also perform, with Freggy serving as the night’s MC.

Follow Feli Nuna on these handles below.

Facebook: Feli Nuna

Twitter: @FeliNuna

Instagram: @FeliNuna

TikTok: @FeliNuna

Bookings and Inquiries: 026 728 1168 / 024 409 4867. View the flyers for more information.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.