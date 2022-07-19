fbpx
Feli Nuna to tour Takoradi with Towel

Feli Nuna to tour Takoradi with Towel
Feli Nuna will be on a media tour from 21st to 23rd of July and climax it with a huge performance at Takoradi’s NK City on Saturday, 23rd July.

The top star will thrill fans and audiences with her back-to-back hits on the show titled ‘Hang Out’ With Feli Nuna.

DJ Gomez, DJ Wasty Kay, DJ Papa Steve, and DJ Cash will also perform, with Freggy serving as the night’s MC.

Bookings and Inquiries: 026 728 1168 / 024 409 4867. View the flyers for more information.

