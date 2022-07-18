We want more! Fans just couldn’t get enough of Nanky at Ghana Party in the Park in London

Still on the agenda of flooding the airwaves with good music, award-winning crooner, Nanky delivered a memorable performance at UK’s Ghana Party in the Park event over the weekend.

From the banging line arrays to the energetic dancers and hyped up patrons, Nanky’s session at London’s Trent Park on Saturday July 16, was dazed with the ultimate Rockstar experience.

The growth was evident as fans sang word for word the hits performed right from the Sarkodie assisted Favour, the King Promise assisted Cassette, the Medikal assisted Confusion right through to songs off his most recent Remedy EP.

Dripping in a classic vintage ash black jumpsuit on an all-white AirForce 1, the Sultan Inc signee thrilled patrons with not just good music but a 10/10 appearance and stage craft.

He’s what we would call the future of Ghana Music and possesses an artistry that fans would want to see time and time again!

Ghana Party in the Park which is held annually also featured the likes of Gyakie, Kofi Kinaata, Kelvynboy, Mayorkun, Camidoh, among several others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.