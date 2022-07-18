Lyrics i’s Côcô – A love song for the moment

iBelieve Records artist, Lyrics i has released a new single that he believes would rise up in the music charts soon.

The talented Afrobeat/hip-hop rapper, who is regarded as one of the best African talent descendants, has titled his new song ‘Côcô,’ and has been making waves internationally with each song released.

‘Côcô’ is a love song in which the lyrics talk about him basically trying to reach a girl and knocking on the lady’s door just to talk to her.

As one listens to his song, the song expresses feelings for another, making a very powerful love statement.

