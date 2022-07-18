Dr. Pushkin exposes Ghana’s deceit-laden system with ‘Lies’

Released to coincide with Ghana’s Republic Day, 1st July 2022, Lies by Dr. Pushkin and Teri Wiizi is a song that seeks to wake ordinary citizens up from deceit.

Despite the sultry delivery by Teri Wiizi, his verse and hooks gave that humid yet strong wording meant to spark a new thought pattern for all who love Ghana.

Because Ghana has moved from an economic doldrum to a fast descent into an abyss, Lies by Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi is timely.

Most Ghanaians have particular leanings that appear to cloud minds in a time of a discourse that could spell prosperity.

From the Church to the corridors of power, deceit seems to have taken over. Lies By Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi therefore, caution people on what to look out for in pursuing a holistic discourse on the development of society.

Dr. Pushkin did not mince words as he detailed idealism’s intricate and systematic destruction through the song.

Dr Pushkin calls on all to be vigilant by citing technology, experts, religious people, and partisan politics as the tools used to suppress the ordinary Ghanaian.

Best described as a truth-telling song, Lies by Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi is one of a kind in an era of glam.

The visual content rehashed the truth-telling piece meant to spur a thought pattern of questions.

When the Ghanaian author, AI specialist, and rapper dropped the audio to Lies, one could only envisage the words in visuals.

The song is an excellent piece for a person who remains burdened by the desire to fight the system with music.

Dr Pushkin roped in one of the finest emerging singers from Ghana to give off an impressive vocal performance to compliment his ever-impressive rap bars.

Stream Lies by Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi via: https://music.isolirium.com/lying

Globally, music remains a frontier in the fight against injustice and bad governance and an avenue for enhancing the well-being of all.

While its entertaining and economic component is more popular, activists have employed it as a voice. Lies By Dr Pushkin and Teri Wiizi is one such song that reveals what’s behind the words of many leaders.

It is about time we returned to prioritizing music that would go beyond entertainment to evoke thoughts.

Dr Pushkin recently dropped Alien with Kromanteng, a song that tackles the inequalities of society.

