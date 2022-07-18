Caro: Styla DaVinci releases romantic Afrobeats hit under Extrial Music

‘Caro’ is the first single by Styla DaVinci, previously known as Tecknikal, who is signed to Extrial Music, the label founded by Mugeez from R2Bees.

The romantic Afrobeats track ‘Caro’ with an uplifting vibe was produced by Calliemajiks, a Nigerian producer known for producing Magixx’s Love don’t cost a dime refix.

“‘Caro’ was mainly inspired by an urge to challenge myself sonically and vocally. I wanted to create something different from the usual love songs I’m known for, something that would represent the evolution of my artistry.

I also wanted to make a feel-good song that can be played anywhere; in the clubs, whether you’re listening in a car or playing it through your headphones, it should put you in a mood to move your body.”

The most present instrument in ‘Caro’ is the guitar played by Joshua Moszi. This infusion of a Highlife music element into the modern Afrobeats track was intentional to create a feeling of nostalgia and happiness.

The video, coming out on 22.07, was directed by Jerry Morka a Nigerian-American director, his most noticeable works are with A-list acts such as Nle Choppa, Yo Gotti, LAX and many others.

The official video for ‘Caro’ was shot in California, USA. In the video, a girl stumbles on a mansion located in the woods and decides to explore what’s inside not knowing it’s being habited by a century-old vampire played by Styla DaVinci.

Styla DaVinci put Jerry and his team to the test and requested a video that is unexpected for the Afrobeats genre.

Delivering a sexy video reminiscent of the film Interview With a Vampire’, Jerry and his team mastered the challenge brilliantly.

Styla DaVinci is releasing his debut EP in December this year, so we can all get excited to hear more from this exceptional artist soon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.