Last Supper: Exo Xan thrills on new freestyle

The singer/songwriter Exo Xan, after a good run with the song Bonita, dares to thrill you once again with a freestyle titled “Last Supper” which embodies his versatility and uniqueness.

On “Last Supper” Exo Xan laments about how he tries to liberate himself from negative energies, the struggles that come with life, and that one factor that actually gets better.

“Last Supper” is a song for everyone, a song to uplift your mood in these hard times.

“Last Supper” was written by Samuel Nyarko Okletey, produced by MetalBeatz, mixed, and mastered by Bookah.

