Clash of the Burners! Amerado replies Strongman, claims his woman must surely leave him!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Amerado Burner has sent shots to Strongman Burner following the latter’s statement that his wife will divorce him if replies the former’s diss songs.

Strongman Burner in an interview reacting to why he never replied to Amerado’s diss song said he wasn’t interested and moreover his woman Ama said she will pack her things and leave if he replies to Amerado by going down to his level.

This obviously didn’t go down well with Amerado hence when he had the chance to speak about it in an interview has claimed that Ama surely needs to leave Strongman because he came down to his level to talk about him in an interview but we believe that is different from recording a diss song to reply him.

According to Amerado, Strongman is not anywhere higher than him because wherever he (Strongman) has been, he (Amerado) has been there and that only means they’re on the same level which means his wife Ama can’t compare them.

