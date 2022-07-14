You are a coward! – Andy Dosty bluntly tells Shatta Wale

Ace DJ & media personality, Andy Dosty has stood up to the face of renowned & controversial act, Shatta Wale due to his hesitance in releasing his long-awaited “GOG Album”.

Shatta Wale has been keeping his fans in suspense for about two years since he revealed his intentions to bless their speakers with another mind-blowing masterpiece in a form of an album.

He had already unveiled the name of the album, “GOG Album” but has refused to announce the release date of the album. Although he has been seen embarking on some journeys in preparation of the release of his album but has not communicated any date to his fans.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz segment aired on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale revealed that he is currently working on getting a distribution company that would agree with his budget before he releases the album.

He claims that he has good reasons for keeping his fans and Ghanaians in anticipation for his upcoming album and would release the masterpiece when the time is right.

However, Andy Dosty who found it very irritating for Shatta to be keeping Ghanaians in suspense for almost two years for his album described him as a coward and probably fears to be competed, hence he has deliberately held on to the release of the album

