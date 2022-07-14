fbpx
Top Stories

You are a coward! – Andy Dosty bluntly tells Shatta Wale

Click to read full details!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
You are a coward! - Andy Dosty bluntly tells Shatta Wale
Photo Credit: Hitz fm

Ace DJ & media personality, Andy Dosty has stood up to the face of renowned & controversial act, Shatta Wale due to his hesitance in releasing his long-awaited “GOG Album”.

Shatta Wale has been keeping his fans in suspense for about two years since he revealed his intentions to bless their speakers with another mind-blowing masterpiece in a form of an album.

He had already unveiled the name of the album, “GOG Album” but has refused to announce the release date of the album. Although he has been seen embarking on some journeys in preparation of the release of his album but has not communicated any date to his fans.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz segment aired on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale revealed that he is currently working on getting a distribution company that would agree with his budget before he releases the album.

He claims that he has good reasons for keeping his fans and Ghanaians in anticipation for his upcoming album and would release the masterpiece when the time is right.

However, Andy Dosty who found it very irritating for Shatta to be keeping Ghanaians in suspense for almost two years for his album described him as a coward and probably fears to be competed, hence he has deliberately held on to the release of the album

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

5 days ago
SM fans load Shatta Wale's momo wallet with over GHS 20,000; set to host a virtual meeting on how to spend it!

SM fans load Shatta Wale’s momo wallet with over GHS 20,000; set to host a virtual meeting on how to spend it!

6 days ago
Won Yaa Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!

Won Ya Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!

6 days ago
AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes on August 5

AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes on August 5

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker