Black Sherif & Burnaboy perform Second Sermon Remix at UK event; Shatta Wale takes credit!

Did his rants against Nigerian artistes actually pave the way?

Black Sherif & Burnaboy perform Second Sermon Remix at UK event; Shatta Wale takes credit!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following Black Sherif’s successful linkup with Burnaboy in the UK, Shatta Wale has come under heavy scrutiny and claimed that he is the reason for the penetration of Ghanaian music in Nigeria.

The Nigerian musician promised to take Sherif on tour following their ‘Second Sermon’ remix collaboration.

Some people, including musician, Kwaw Kese, questioned why Burna Boy was not fulfilling his promise after he performed the song during one of his tours.

Blacko to the wiase #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #burnaboy #secondsermonremix #blacksherif

However, they both broke the internet yesternight with their joint performance of ‘Second Sermon’ remix in the UK as the audience sang word for word.

In view of that, Dancehall and afrobeat artist Shatta Wale has finally cleared the air on the motive behind his beef with Nigerians some time back.

Recall that Shatta Wale launched an attack on Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy and some Nigerians on Twitter some months ago.

Shatta Wale in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM described himself as the savior of the Ghana music industry and can go to every length to make sure artists in Ghana penetrate the right market.

“I’ve created the house for a lot of. And no one can come and inform me in any other case. Even when I’m beefing with Nigerians, I’m doing it as a result of the subsequent era. Now all people are getting the alternative. Everyone is going to Nigeria as a result of that consciousness is there.

Asem aba #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #blacksherif #burnaboy #secondsermonremix

“I’ve finished issues that even when I can’t go to Nigeria I need to see the Black Sheriffs, the Medikals getting into there now. This is as a result of we now seeing Nigeria as our America. So we should get the Nigerians’ consideration that is why I’ve sacrificed my life for the business,” he stated on Thursday.

